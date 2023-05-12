Florida State's 15th straight victory was one of its most impressive — a run-rule win over Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Kalei Harding had a two-run double in the first and a two-run home run in the second as FSU shredded the Hokies 9-1 in six innings, advancing to Saturday's championship game.

Kaley Mudge, Jahni Kerr, Devyn Flaherty and Harding each had two hits for FSU, which racked up 11 hits (including five doubles). FSU hit 7 of 19 (.368) with runners on base and 6 of 15 (.400) with runners in scoring position.

FSU (49-8) chased VT starter Lyndsey Grein after she gave up six runs (four earned) in 1.2 innings.

The Seminoles will face Clemson on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN2). FSU will be making its 25th appearance in the ACC championship game, and the Seminoles are looking for back-to-back titles.

Kathryn Sandercock pitched six innings, allowing just a solo home run in the fifth, which was one of three hits she allowed (the other two were singles). Sandercock (22-3) had six strikeouts and a walk, and she has won her last 15 decisions. The senior right-hander also had a save in Thursday's win over Syracuse.

