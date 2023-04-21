The Hokies looked to have tied the game at one in the bottom of the second, but Kaley Mudge robbed a home run in left field to keep the Hokies scoreless.

After each team stranded two runners in the first inning, Hallie Wacaser got a two-out single. Josie Muffley singled, but the right fielder couldn't handle the exchange, and Wacaser went from first to home to give the Noles their first run of the game.

Thursday's win marks the 2,200th win in program history and was the Seminoles' 10th win over a ranked opponent this season. The Seminoles have won 16 of their last 18 games and have won six consecutive games on the road.

The No. 5 Florida State softball team (37-8, 14-2) used some gritty base running and clutch pitching to take down No. 22 Virginia Tech (33-13, 12-7) on Thursday night at Tech Softball Park in Blacksburg, Va.





Kathryn Sandercock worked out of a jam in the third inning as the Hokies left two runners on base, and Sandercock proceeded to retire the Hokies in order in both the fourth and fifth innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Mudge hit a one-out single, and Kalei Harding ripped one down the left-field line allowing Mudge to score from first. Mack Leonard immediately followed with a double into left-center field to score Harding for her 28th RBI of the season.

The Seminoles added another insurance run in the sixth inning as Wacaser walked to give the Seminoles a baserunner. Amaya Ross pinch ran for Wacaser and stole second to put herself in scoring position. Devyn Flaherty came through and singled up the middle to give the Seminoles a 4-0 lead.

The Hokies threatened in the bottom of the inning and were able to load the bases with just one out. Sandercock forced a flyout which scored a run, but she forced another popup to end the threat.

Makenna Reid came in to relieve Sandercock in the seventh inning. The Hokies used a two-out rally to load the bases, but Reid was able to force a flyout, and Wacaser made the catch to end the game.

Sandercock picked up her 16th win of the season to move to 16-3 after she pitched six innings and allowed just one run to a team that led the country in home runs and averaged over five runs a game. Reid was credited with her fourth save of the season which puts her in a tie for second for the most saves in a single season by a Florida State pitcher.