After dropping the first game of the doubleheader, No. 4 Florida State (35-8, 13-2 ACC) responded with an 8-0 run-rule win over Virginia (28-15, 8-9) to take the series on Saturday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field. The Cavaliers took game one 6-5.

Game 1: FSU 5 Virginia 6

A fierce sixth-inning rally by Florida State was not enough as the Cavaliers held on to give the Seminoles just their second loss at home this season. After a scoreless first inning, the Cavaliers were able to push three runs across in the second inning. The Seminoles had their chances to respond, but the Seminoles left five runners on base in the third and fifth innings. The Cavaliers added a run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Seminoles found life in the bottom of the sixth when Kaley Mudge hit her fourth home run of the year to cut the lead to 6-2. Josie Muffley was hit by a pitch, and Devyn Flaherty singled to put runners on the corners for the Noles. Kalei Harding then hit a double into the gap to score both Muffley and Flaherty to cut the lead to two. Jahni Kerr hit a ground ball through the left side of the infield to score Harding to cut the lead to one. The Noles were unable to push the tying run across as they left runners on first and second.

After Makenna Reid shut down the Cavaliers in the top of the seventh, the Seminole offense used singles by Mudge and Flaherty to put runners in scoring position, but they were unable to extend the game.

Game 2: FSU 8 Virginia 0 (6 innings)

It was all Seminoles in game two as they used a six-run fourth inning to cruise to an 8-0 win in six innings.

Kathryn Sandercock got the nod for the Noles in the final game of the series and was terrific going five innings and allowing just three hits while striking out four batters. Sandercock ended the weekend with 9.2 innings pitched and allowed just one earned run.

After three scoreless innings, the Seminoles finally broke the tie as Mack Leonard hit a single with the bases loaded to give the Seminoles a 2-0 lead. Katie Dack then reached on a fielder's choice, and everyone was safe due to an obstruction call on Virginia's third baseman. Mudge took advantage and drew a walk to bring a run home. Muffley then doubled down the left field line to bring two more runs home, and Flaherty recorded a sacrifice fly to score Mudge to give the Noles a 6-0 lead.

The Seminoles led off the bottom of the sixth inning with three straight singles from Leonard, Bethaney Keen and Mudge, and Amaya Ross hit a groundball right up the middle to bring two runs home to end the game.

Sandercock was credited with the win to move to 15-3 this season.



