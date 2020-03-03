*ALSO SEE: Can FSU field a competent offensive line?

The Seminoles, who started the season with seven former five-star recruits in the two-deep, ranked 90th in the country in total defense, 89th in interceptions, 78th in third-down defense, 67th in scoring defense, 64th in turnovers forced, 56th in pass-efficiency defense, 54th in rushing defense and 44th in sacks.

Obviously, none of these numbers are good enough at Florida State.

The Seminoles' program was built on fast, aggressive, tough-minded and ball-hawking defenses. The last two years, they have been neither.

And it's up to new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and his staff to figure out how to change that.

Can it be done?

Well, perhaps. Florida State is not void of talent.

The Seminoles are still loaded with blue-chip recruits on that side of the ball, most notably senior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and junior cornerback Asante Samuel.