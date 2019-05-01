The Florida State Seminoles are not messing around when it comes to filling their needs for the 2020 class at linebacker. The 'Noles got another big one in the fold on Wednesday as Largo, Fla., four-star prospect Jayion McCluster announced he has committed to Florida State.

McCluster, who is rated the nation's No. 7 inside linebacker and is a member of the Rivals250, chose Florida State over Miami and Auburn. This has been a three-team race for awhile, but it was no secret that the Seminoles were edging ahead.

The four-star prospect raved about head coach Willie Taggart and linebackers coach Raymond Woodie following a recent visit.

"He wants 'dogs,' and I like that," McCluster said of Taggart. "With Coach Woodie, I like everything. He's so real about what he wants, and I trust him a lot."

The Miami Hurricanes appeared to be making a strong push for McCluster, getting him to make several trips to their campus during the spring. But even after the last of those visits, McCluster told Warchant that FSU was still in the lead.

"I just want to be a part of what Coach Taggart is building," he said. "And I get a family feel every time I'm there."



McCluster becomes the 11th verbal commitment for Florida State and the third linebacker. The Seminoles' class ranks in the top 10 nationally.