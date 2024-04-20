"They at the top right now," Cooper said with a large smile. "They are No. 1. I've always wanted to go to FSU and to build a relationship with the coaching staff — it's just amazing."

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna athlete Derrek Cooper is poised to be not only one of the top running backs in Florida but one of the best in the entire 2026 class. After taking in the Seminole Showcase on Saturday afternoon, he has a new frontrunner in the early stages of his recruitment.

A Rivals100 member for the 2026 class, Cooper is one of the top prospects in the country and already has offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation. He is a priority for the Seminoles and felt like it when he arrived for his visit and saw Mike Norvell come out to greet him.

"That was amazing," Cooper said. "I didn't expect that... it just (means a lot)."

Cooper plays both defensive back and running back for Chaminade Madonna and, while most project him as a running back at the next level, he feels he can play either at the collegiate level.

"They like me at running back, they like me at safety. Throughout this journey and my high school career, I'm going to pick where I want to play and just play. ... They like my athletic ability and my ability to read the field. Slow down the game. They watch my film a lot and say they love my film."

Cooper's stop at Florida State was the last visit that he will take before this summer and he hopes to be back on campus for a game during the fall.