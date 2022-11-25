FSU to honor 18 seniors before UF game
The Florida State football team will honor 18 players before Friday's game against Florida.
This does not mean a Seminole is playing his final home game at Doak Campbell Stadium as the 2020 season counts as a redshirt year from an eligibility standpoint for all student-athletes.
Fabien Lovett and Jammie Robinson have announced invitations for the Senior Bowl but have not yet declared their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL draft.
Another name not listed: Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis.
Below is the list provided by FSU:
0 – Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Miss.
1 – Jarques McClellion, DB, Delray Beach, Fla.
6 – Keyshawn Helton, WR, Pensacola, Fla.
10 – Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Ga.
15 – Tatum Bethune, LB, Miami, Fla.
19 – Wyatt Rector, TE, Leesburg, Fla.
24 – Mike Roussos, WR, New Port Richey, Fla.
33 – Amari Gainer, LB, Tallahassee, Fla.
35 – Leonard Warner III, LB, Snellville, Ga.
42 – Garrett Murray, LS, Tampa, Fla.
54 – Kayden Lyles, OL, Tampa, Fla.
71 – D’Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Charlotte, N.C.
75 – Dillan Gibbons, OL, St. Petersburg, Fla.
79 – Jazston Turnetine, OL, Ellenwood, Ga.
80 – Ontaria Wilson, WR, Ashburn, Ga.
84 – Fernando Padron, WR, Weston, Fla.
87 – Camren McDonald, WR, Long Beach, Calif.
91 – Robert Cooper, DT, Lilburn, Ga.
