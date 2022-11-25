The Florida State football team will honor 18 players before Friday's game against Florida.

This does not mean a Seminole is playing his final home game at Doak Campbell Stadium as the 2020 season counts as a redshirt year from an eligibility standpoint for all student-athletes.

Fabien Lovett and Jammie Robinson have announced invitations for the Senior Bowl but have not yet declared their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Another name not listed: Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis.

Below is the list provided by FSU:

0 – Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Miss.

1 – Jarques McClellion, DB, Delray Beach, Fla.

6 – Keyshawn Helton, WR, Pensacola, Fla.

10 – Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Ga.

15 – Tatum Bethune, LB, Miami, Fla.

19 – Wyatt Rector, TE, Leesburg, Fla.

24 – Mike Roussos, WR, New Port Richey, Fla.

33 – Amari Gainer, LB, Tallahassee, Fla.

35 – Leonard Warner III, LB, Snellville, Ga.

42 – Garrett Murray, LS, Tampa, Fla.

54 – Kayden Lyles, OL, Tampa, Fla.

71 – D’Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Charlotte, N.C.

75 – Dillan Gibbons, OL, St. Petersburg, Fla.

79 – Jazston Turnetine, OL, Ellenwood, Ga.

80 – Ontaria Wilson, WR, Ashburn, Ga.

84 – Fernando Padron, WR, Weston, Fla.

87 – Camren McDonald, WR, Long Beach, Calif.

91 – Robert Cooper, DT, Lilburn, Ga.

Black Friday new subscriber special: One year, $22