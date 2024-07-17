The Florida State baseball team will hold fall exhibition games against a pair of SEC schools, including one in Pensacola.

FSU will face Auburn on Oct. 12 (Saturday) at the Blue Wahoos Stadium, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Note this is a bye weekend for the FSU football team.

The Seminoles will play host to Alabama on Oct. 26 (Saturday) at noon. Note that FSU football will be at Miami that day.

FSU will play the Garnet & Gold game on Nov. 1, the night before the FSU-UNC football game.

