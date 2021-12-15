FSU to promote OL coach Alex Atkins to offensive coordinator

Atkins is very highly regarded as a young assistant coach and previously served as offensive coordinator at Charlotte.

Alex Atkins, who has been Florida State's offensive line coach the past two seasons, will be named the replacement for Kenny Dillingham, who is leaving for the same position at Oregon.

Mike Norvell didn't wait long to pick his next offensive coordinator.

The promotion was confirmed to Warchant by multiple sources but it is not expected to be announced today. His promotion was first reported by 247 Sports.

Atkins spent one year at Charlotte after serving the previous three seasons as offensive line coach and associate head coach at Tulane.

Charlotte went 7-5 during the 2019 regular season with Atkins running the offense.

Charlotte's offense featured a potent rushing attack in 2019, averaging 200.4 yards per game and 4.94 yards per carry. The 49ers ranked 84th in passing offense at 211.5 yards per game.

The 49ers saw substantial improvement across the board in Atkins' one season as offensive coordinator -- in everything from yards per carry to the number of sacks allowed.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council