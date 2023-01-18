Florida State has updated its 2023 football roster to reflect additions from the high school and transfer signees. Below are some of the notable names, roster numbers as well as height and weight.

One interesting name on the roster for 2023: D'Mitri Emmanuel, who was listed as a redshirt senior in 2022. An FSU spokesperson confirmed Emmanuel is on the FSU roster for 2023.

Kayden Lyles is not listed on the 2023 roster.

6 Jaheim Bell (6-4, 230, redshirt junior)

8 Hykeem Williams (6-2, 210, freshman)

11 Brock Glenn (6-2, 205, freshman)

14 Darrell Jackson (6-5, 315, junior)

16 Quindarrius Jones (6-2, 185, freshman)

20 Vandrevius Jacobs (6-0, 165, freshman)

22 Jaden Jones (6-5, 230, junior)

23 Fentrell Cypress II (6-0, 175, redshirt junior)

24 K.J. Kirkland (6-1, 186, freshman)

31 DeMarco Ward (6-1, 212, freshman)

45 Lamont Green Jr. (6-3, 206, freshman)

55 Braden Fiske (6-5, 300, redshirt senior)

60 Peyton Naylor (5-10, 176, freshman long snapper)

63 Jeremiah Byers (6-4, 323, redshirt junior)

70 Casey Roddick (6-4, 310, redshirt senior)

71 D’Mitri Emmanuel (6-2, 300, redshirt senior)

79 Lucas Simmons (6-8, 307, freshman)

84 Kyle Morlock (6-6, 230, redshirt junior)

98 Tyler Keltner (5-11, 172, redshirt senior)

Two notable jersey number changes

10 DJ Lundy

11 Patrick Payton

The full roster on Seminoles.com