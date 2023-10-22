Florida State will again play on ABC. And the Seminoles will have an early kick, too.

The Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will travel to face Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3) next Saturday at noon. Wake defeated Pitt 21-17 on Saturday afternoon.

FSU's brand is indeed very good in the eyes of television executives, who have placed the Seminoles on ABC in every game with the exception of Southern Miss.

On Monday, a game time could be set for FSU-Pitt.