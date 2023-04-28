Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who transferred to FSU from Oregon ahead of the 2022 season, became the eighth Seminole to announce he's leaving the program and transferring elsewhere Friday.

A Tampa native who played his high school football in California, Pittman appeared in all 13 games last season and made seven starts. He caught 32 passes for 330 yards and the first three touchdown catches of his collegiate career while also serving as FSU's primary punt returner.

However, Pittman announced early this offseason that he played through a torn labrum in his hip last season and that he was undergoing a surgery with a lengthy recovery. As such, his status for the 2023 season is up in the air whether he's at FSU or elsewhere.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell shared Pittman's message on Twitter, saying, "Wish you all the best moving forward at the next destination thank you for the #Work."