Florida State's wide receiver depth has taken a bit of a hit entering its road game at Wake Forest this week.

Wideouts Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill and Hykeem Williams are all not dressed out for the Seminoles' noon game at Wake Forest (ABC). The injuries have not been disclosed and it’s the second game this season Wilson will miss.

Wilson has 25 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns. He had five catches for 58 yards in the 38-20 win but left in the third quarter, walking to the locker room.

Williams caught four passes for 71 yards and had a 44-yard touchdown reception against Syracuse.

Hill has five catches for 58 yards on the season.

With the trio out, the Seminoles (7-0, 5-0) will likely give receivers like Kentron Poitier, Ja’Khi Douglas and Darion Williamson more playing time. Williamson has five catches for 57 yards. Douglas and Poitier had preseason injuries but have returned to the field and are still looking for their first catches of the season.

FSU coaches have also opted to play two tight end sets often with a combination of Jaheim Bell, Kyle Morlock, Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel.

Also out for FSU will be freshman defensive backs Edwin Joseph and K.J. Kirkland, both missing another game, and defensive tackle Dennis Briggs Jr., who coach Mike Norvell announced would be out earlier this week.

On the other sideline, Wake Forest will be getting starting quarterback Mitch Griffis back this week after he missed last week's game against Pittsburgh.

FSU-Wake: Live updates from the Osceola staff