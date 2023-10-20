Florida State reached the halfway point of the 2023 season on Saturday against Syracuse, a good time to look back at the quality of the defenses the Seminoles have faced thus far and what lies ahead. Stats don’t always tell the whole story, but we found a profound statistical difference between the defenses FSU faced in the first six games of the season and the defenses they will face on the back end, starting with a very good Duke defense.

Back in August we thought FSU would face the top two defenses in 2023 in the first four games of the season. Well, guess again and please, read on.

According to The Athletic’s “Stop Rate Ranking” the first six defenses the Seminoles faced this year have an average national stop rate ranking of 74.5, while the five Power 5 teams remaining on the schedule have a national stop rate ranking of 42.8. Even if you throw out the best and worst defenses of the front and back half of the schedule, the back half is still ranked 30 places better.

What is a stop rate? The Athletic defines it as: “A basic measurement of success: The percentage of a defense’s drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs.”

To my way of thinking, the Stop Rate is a bottom-line measure of the defensive coordinator’s primary objective: get off the field with as little harm done as possible.

Here’s how the defenses Florida State faces this season have performed: