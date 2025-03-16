FSU women earn a No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Florida State women's basketball team fought for a higher seed in 2024-25 and earned one on Sunday night as the Seminoles gathered at Township to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

No. 6 seed FSU (23-8) will play George Mason in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the Baton Rouge Regional. No. 11 seed George Mason (27-5) earned an automatic bid as the Atlantic 10 champion.

"It feels amazing," junior guard Ta'Niya Latson said. "We worked hard to get this seeding. We wanted something better than last year. And I feel like we have a really good chance of making a good run."

FSU was a No. 9 seed in March 2024, losing in the first round to Alabama.

LSU is the No. 3 seed in the field of 68 and will play San Diego State in the four-team regional. FSU-George Mason will be played on Saturday at a time to be determined.

FSU has won road games against top-25 opponents in UNC, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in the regular season. They also played at Tennessee, losing 79-77, earlier in the year.

While FSU has stumbled at home a few times, the success away from Tallahassee gives the Seminoles confidence.

"We play really well on the road this season, won some big games on the road," coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "Everybody knows what to expect. They'll be prepared, they'll be confident."

The Seminoles reached the NCAA Tournament in Wyckoff's first two years as head coach, but they have lost in the first round each time. FSU also played in the NCAA Tournament in 2020-21 with Wyckoff as interim head coach.

FSU is in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th straight year, not counting March 2020 when the event was canceled due to the pandemic. It's the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.

UCLA earned the No. 1 seed. The Bruins are led by former FSU assistant coach Cori Close (she spent 2004-11 in Tallahassee). South Carolina, Southern California and Texas are the other No. 1 seeds.

The Baton Rouge Regional champion will advance to play in Spokane, Wash., with the Final Four to be played in Tampa.

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket

