The Florida State women's basketball team is ranked 18th in the preseason Associated Press poll on Tuesday.

The Seminoles return national freshman of the year Ta'Niya Latson as well as All-ACC forward Makayla Timpson to a core that welcomes a group of transfers.

LSU, UConn, Iowa and UCLA are ranked in the top four.

Virginia Tech returns All-ACC star Elizabeth Kitley and is ranked No. 8, tops in the league.

FSU opens the 2023-24 exhibition season on Oct. 26 against Flagler College at 6 p.m.

Among the early tests will be a home game with Tennessee on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. (ESPN2).

Full FSU women's basketball schedule