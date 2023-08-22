FSU sports information

The Florida State Women’s Basketball has put forward a challenging 2023-24 non-conference schedule, highlighted by an early-season home matchup vs. Tennessee on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The contest is one of three potential games against ESPN way-too-early opponents on the FSU non-conference schedule, which also includes a neutral-site matchup vs. UCLA on Dec. 10 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Previously announced is a possible game against Stanford at the Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas on Nov. 24 if both teams can reach the championship game.

The Seminoles could have as many as six non-conference games against Power 5 schools depending on tournament results. Overall, FSU plays a daunting 12-game schedule against non-ACC opponents that includes the annual Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at Florida on Nov. 17, a game in Las Vegas against Northwestern on Nov. 22 and the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge at home vs. Arkansas on Nov. 30.

“We have put together a very challenging non-conference schedule that will test our team right away,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “It’s one of the toughest non-conference schedules we’ve played since I’ve been coaching here, but it only serves to help us handle the rigors of another ACC season. Our fans will be seeing some great basketball at The Tuck this season.”