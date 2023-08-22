FSU women's basketball to host Tennessee, Arkansas in non-conference slate
FSU sports information
The Florida State Women’s Basketball has put forward a challenging 2023-24 non-conference schedule, highlighted by an early-season home matchup vs. Tennessee on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
The contest is one of three potential games against ESPN way-too-early opponents on the FSU non-conference schedule, which also includes a neutral-site matchup vs. UCLA on Dec. 10 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Previously announced is a possible game against Stanford at the Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas on Nov. 24 if both teams can reach the championship game.
The Seminoles could have as many as six non-conference games against Power 5 schools depending on tournament results. Overall, FSU plays a daunting 12-game schedule against non-ACC opponents that includes the annual Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at Florida on Nov. 17, a game in Las Vegas against Northwestern on Nov. 22 and the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge at home vs. Arkansas on Nov. 30.
“We have put together a very challenging non-conference schedule that will test our team right away,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “It’s one of the toughest non-conference schedules we’ve played since I’ve been coaching here, but it only serves to help us handle the rigors of another ACC season. Our fans will be seeing some great basketball at The Tuck this season.”
Florida State’s home schedule includes its season opener against Charleston Southern on Monday, Nov. 6, followed by the Tennessee game on Thursday, Nov. 9. The Lady Volunteers are ranked 12th in the ESPNW Way-Too-Early Preseason Rankings, reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 last year.
FSU hosts South Alabama on Sunday, Nov. 19, and plays its return game of a home-and-home series with Kent State on Dec. 3 at the Tucker Center. In last year’s game at Kent State, then-freshman Ta’Niya Latson dropped 34 points in what was the most points by an FSU freshman since Sue Galkantas in 1981.
The Seminoles also host Jacksonville on Thursday, Dec. 7, as well as Alabama State on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
FSU hosts two exhibitions that will be open to the general public. Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2023-24 Seminoles when they play Flagler on Thursday, Oct. 26. FSU also faces Clayton State in its second exhibition on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
FSU made some big strides as a team in its recent Greece and Croatia International Tour. Latson, last year’s consensus National Freshman of the Year, returns along with All-ACC returnee Makayla Timpson, who enters her third season.
Graduate guard Alexis Tucker turned some heads overseas after serving as one of FSU’s top scorers in games played in Greece and Croatia. The UC Santa Barbara transfer had seven 20-point games a year ago and is ready to become one of FSU’s top options this season.
Ball-hawking guard Sara Bejedi also comes back for her graduate season and looks to build off an impressive year from 2022-23.
Florida State fans can purchase their season tickets on Seminoles.com or by calling the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify