Florida State Women’s Basketball has released its full 2023-24 schedule, which includes an entertaining 18-game conference slate that begins on Friday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. vs. Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Seminoles, ranked 15th in ESPNW’s most updated way-too-early-poll, host nine home games in conference play. Their opponents at the Tucker Center include Wake Forest (Dec. 31 at Noon), No. 19 North Carolina (Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.), No. 9 Virginia Tech (Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.), Virginia (Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.), Miami (Feb. 4), No. 10 Notre Dame (Feb. 11 at Noon), Boston College (Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.) and Clemson (March 3 at 4 p.m.).

Florida State’s road opponents in ACC play are NC State (Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.), Clemson (Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.), Syracuse (Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.), Duke (Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.), Georgia Tech (Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.), Pittsburgh (Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.), Wake Forest (Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.), Miami (Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.) and No. 14 Louisville (Feb. 29 at 8 p.m.).

The schedule was announced on the ACC Network’s flagship basketball show Nothing But Net. All ranks are reflective of the unofficial way-too-early poll provided by ESPNW.

“Once again, the ACC is loaded with so many great programs. It’s the ultimate test in conference play in women’s college basketball,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “Every game presents a challenge and provides the preparation needed for NCAA postseason play. At the same time, each ACC game presents an opportunity for our team to really measure itself throughout the season.”

Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson leads a group of six returnees ready to build on last season’s 10th consecutive run to the NCAA Tournament, where the Seminoles finished 23-11 overall and 12-6 in ACC play. FSU spent some extra time together this offseason with its Foreign Tour trip to Greece and Croatia. Latson returns as the consensus national freshman of the year last season, becoming the first ACC freshman ever to lead the league in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

Junior forward Makayla Timpson is back after having a strong sophomore year where she was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and poured in 13 double-doubles. Graduate guard Sara Bejedi returns as one of the top defensive players in the conference, while junior guard O’Mariah Gordon looks to build off her first two years which includes a spot on the 2021-22 All-ACC Freshman Team.

Sophomore Brianna Turnage has a chance for a breakthrough season, while junior forward Mariana Valenzuela will miss the 2023-24 season due to injury.

Graduate guard and UC Santa Barbara transfer Alexis Tucker turned some heads with her strong play on the Foreign Tour. The Hawthorne, Calif., native was an All-Big West First Team selection last year and totaled seven 20-point games, nearly leading the Gauchos to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Double-double machine Sakyia White, a junior forward transfer from Jones College, averaged 18.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and shot 54.9 percent in the 2022-23 year. She was named the consensus No. 1 junior college player in 2022-23 and provides the toughness to give FSU an edge on the inside.

Sophomore transfer guard Amaya Bonner, who comes from California-Berkeley, also has a chance to make an impact on this year’s team.

FSU brings a talented three-member freshmen class that includes forward Avery Treadwell (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Spanish players Lucia Navarro and Carla Viegas.

The Seminoles host Charleston Southern in their season opener on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m.

FSU also has two exhibitions at the Tucker Center prior to its first game, hosting Flagler on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. and Clayton State on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m.