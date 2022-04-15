FSU WR Hot Board: Breaking down the Seminoles' top prospects
With spring football coming to a conclusion earlier this week for Florida State, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.
And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the wide receiver position, where the Seminoles already have two commitments but are looking for a few more.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's WR board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the wide receivers.
Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB |
WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Lawrence is very locked in with FSU
|
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on FSU & Lawrence
This commitment has been coming for a while, so he's very firm in his pledge to Florida State. The connection here is Ron Dugans and also Keiwan Ratliff on the support staff; he has known Ratliff since he was in the eighth grade. He's very firm with FSU. Plans to be at all or most home games this fall.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Jacobs is very comfortable with his FSU commitment
|
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on FSU & Jacobs
Jacobs was one of the first FSU commits in this class and hasn't wavered on that pledge since he jumped on board last year. He grew up a fan of the 'Noles and has visited FSU multiple times this spring. Plans to be back in June and said that he's very locked in with FSU despite some schools trying to see if there is interest.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
LSU, Ala, USC, Aub
|
FSU made a strong move in the spring. He has ties to FSU staff. Return trip in summer.
|
Ron Dugans,
David Johnson
