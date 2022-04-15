 Top WR prospects for Florida State's 2023 football recruiting class
FSU WR Hot Board: Breaking down the Seminoles' top prospects

Michael Langston
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

With spring football coming to a conclusion earlier this week for Florida State, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.

And we'll continue our Hot Board breakdowns with the wide receiver position, where the Seminoles already have two commitments but are looking for a few more.

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's WR board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the wide receivers.

Louisiana five-star WR Shelton Sampson has some good connections with FSU.
WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)

Outlook on WR Goldie Lawrence 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commitment

None

Lawrence is very locked in with FSU

Ron Dugans

The Skinny on FSU & Lawrence

This commitment has been coming for a while, so he's very firm in his pledge to Florida State. The connection here is Ron Dugans and also Keiwan Ratliff on the support staff; he has known Ratliff since he was in the eighth grade. He's very firm with FSU. Plans to be at all or most home games this fall.

Outlook on WR Vandrevius Jacobs 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commitment

None

Jacobs is very comfortable with his FSU commitment

Ron Dugans

The Skinny on FSU & Jacobs

Jacobs was one of the first FSU commits in this class and hasn't wavered on that pledge since he jumped on board last year. He grew up a fan of the 'Noles and has visited FSU multiple times this spring. Plans to be back in June and said that he's very locked in with FSU despite some schools trying to see if there is interest.

Outlook on WR Shelton Sampson 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

LSU, Ala, USC, Aub

FSU made a strong move in the spring. He has ties to FSU staff. Return trip in summer.

Ron Dugans,

David Johnson
