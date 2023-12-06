After two seasons at Florida State and four in college football, wide receiver Johnny Wilson is moving onto the next step.

Wilson told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday that he's declaring for next year's NFL Draft and will not play in the Seminoles' Orange Bowl matchup against Georgia.

Wilson, a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, transferred to FSU from Arizona State ahead of the 2022 season. After he had 243 receiving yards and one touchdown catch in two seasons at ASU, the 6-foot-7 wide receiver exploded onto the scene for the Seminoles — 1,514 of his 1,757 career receiving yards came as a Seminole.

He led the Seminoles with 897 receiving yards and added five touchdown catches last season and had 617 yards and two touchdowns this season despite missing three games.

Wilson is the first FSU player to declare early for the draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl, but it's unlikely he'll be the last. Wilson's absence opens the door for rotational receivers like Kentron Poitier and younger FSU wide receivers like Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs to step into bigger roles in the Seminoles' bowl game.

Wilson did accept a Senior Bowl invite earlier this week and intends to participate in that event at the onset of the NFL Draft process. FSU tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive tackle Braden Fiske have both also accepted Senior Bowl invites.

