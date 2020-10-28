Out of the possible 384 yards the Louisville offense could have gained in its first five possessions against the Seminoles, it gained 383, two feet and 11 inches. The Cardinals tallied 410 yards of total offense in the first half along with 34 points.

Before a last-second field goal attempt was missed, the Louisville Cardinals had the ball five times in the first half against Florida State. They scored touchdowns on the first four and then had a first-and-goal at the one-inch line on the fifth drive before being derailed by a chop block.

The numbers were so bad they almost defy belief.

They finished with 569 yards while averaging a whopping 9.1 yards per play (down from the 13.2 yards per play they were averaging at halftime).

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller fielded plenty of questions on Wednesday about what exactly is wrong with his defense. And why the Seminoles gave up so many big plays against the Cardinals.

"We knew Louisville was an explosive team," Fuller said. "They hadn't been explosive, but we allowed that to happen."

Louisville had eight plays of 20 yards or more. The Cardinals had two plays in a three-play sequence that went for 66 and 70 yards, respectively. The starting Louisville offense ran 50 plays from scrimmage for 513 yards.

The Cardinals' two best players, running back Javian Hawkins and receiver Tutu Atwell, had a staggering 313 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. On 21 total touches.

"Most (explosive plays) fall on the secondary," Fuller said. "When things don't get fit up right, there's still post defenders or safeties that can converge on the ball and get the ball on the ground. That needs to happen better -- whatever safeties are on the field.

"There is continued emphasis making sure those plays don't happen, and when they do happen, about converging on it. Don't allow a missed fit to create a 60-yard play. It should be a 15-yard play. And the secondary is in charge of getting that done."

Florida State played without starting safety Renardo Green on Saturday. And All-ACC performer Hamsah Nasirildeen has still yet to suit up in a game this year. So, the Seminoles were thin at the safety position against the Cardinals.

Not that Fuller is making any excuses. He blamed himself on Wednesday for not getting players in the best position to succeed.

And like senior linebacker Emmett Rice said on Saturday after the game, the defensive coordinator also feels like some players are trying to do too much. They might see a formation, see a play that's coming, and want to race over to help their teammates.

But then, as Fuller said, they vacate their primary role. And that becomes the primary reason for giving up a long play.

"You hate learning lessons by failure," Fuller said. "But sometimes that's happening right now."