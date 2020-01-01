Offensive line recruiting is still a major need for Florida State, and two major targets for the Seminoles will be JC Latham out of IMG Academy and Amarius Mims out of Georgia.

While many thought that Georgia was the favorite, Mims said LSU and Alabama actually hold the edge currently, although he is pretty open with his recruitment. He also talked about his relationship with new FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

"I talk with Coach Dillingham a lot," Mims said. "He recruits really hard, and we developed a really close bond. I like him a lot. I love everything about him. He keeps it really real about what he wants in his offense. We talk daily."

Mims added that he plans on visiting FSU this spring. The massive offensive lineman actually visited FSU several times last year, but he wants to really get to know new offensive line coach Alex Atkins and get a vibe for everyone on Coach Mike Norvell's staff.

"It changes things with FSU for me," Mims said. "On the visit, I need to see and meet with all the offensive coaches and see how the plan is. I know Coach D very well, but I want to build a good bond with the offensive line coach and Coach Norvell. See what they are talking about and my comfort there."

IMG Academy four-star offensive tackle JC Latham has been linked to Wisconsin as the favorite, but he says he doesn't have a leader anymore. FSU is certainly active with Latham, and his good friend, DE Josh Griffis, is going to be at FSU this year.

"My IMG coaches have been talking with FSU because I was taking exams at the time," Latham said. "Josh Griffis is going to be there, and he tells me all the time how much he loves it and big things are now coming with this new staff and that it's different. FSU now intrigues me with the new staff because of how they can be a great program. It's also not far from me at IMG Academy. I see a lot of potential, and the offense they will now run really fits my game."

Latham says he plans on visiting FSU early in the spring.

"Probably on spring break," he said. "I can't wait to meet the staff and Coach Norvell. I know there's excitement building, so I want to see how I feel when I'm there and my comfort level with all the coaches. I want to play really early, and I know they have a need at tackle. So I want to talk about that as well."

Ohio State, LSU and Oklahoma are some of the main schools in the mix, along with all the Florida schools, he said.