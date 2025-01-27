Gadsden County ATH Daylen Green recaps junior day, offer from Seminoles

Green took in junior day at Florida State and left with a greater idea about where the Seminoles see him in their program.

Many of the prospects on campus for junior day on Saturday were from the state of Florida and specifically the panhandle. One such prospect was Quincy (Fla.) Gadsden County LB Daylen Green , who received an offer from the Seminoles earlier this month.

Florida State is making a concerted effort to track down the best talent in the panhandle for the 2026 cycle. That effort has already shown early returns in the commitment of four-star RB Amari Clemons on Monday morning.

"I talked to Coach JP (John Papuchis). We talked about the scheme they run and the type of defense they run. They play aggressive. They could use me like a hybrid, sort of like a safety that can move down in the box," Green said.

Green totaled over 100 tackles, including four tackles for loss, during his junior season.

Green had been on campus upwards of eight times prior to his most recent visit, as he is a local prospect. But this time was a bit different as he was offered by the Seminoles on Jan. 10.

"They sent Coach Knighton because Coach Surtain got stuck in Atlanta, I think. But it was a great feeling. A great experience. My mom was happy," Green said on the offer.

With an offer now in hand, Green wanted to learn more about what Florida State had to offer systematically and academically — something he accomplished on Saturday.

Green will be back on campus when spring practices start back up in March, as Knighton wants to meet Green's mother and Green wants to see how they practice.

Louisville, UCF, North Carolina, and Duke were all teams named by Green who are also in the mix.