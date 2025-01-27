Four-star RB and Rivals250 prospect Amari Clemons commits to Florida State

(Photo by Nick Carlisle)

After back-to-back weekend visits to Tallahassee for FSU Junior Day over the last 10 days four-star running back prospect Amari Clemons decided he and his family had seen enough. Clemons, who is rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the fourth-best running back prospect in his class, committed to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Monday.

Advertisement

After receiving an offer from FSU last March, the Marianna (Fla.) High product has been a regular visitor to Tallahassee to spend time with Norvell and Seminoles running back coach David Johnson. Clemons has been on the FSU campus for at least five unofficial visits since June. The deciding factor for Clemons seems to have been having his family feel comfortable with his choice. In prior visits Clemons mom had not made the short trek from down I-10 to Tallahassee. This past weekend she did, and she left town impressed with what she saw and heard.

“This visit wasn’t all about me,” Clemons told the Osceola shortly after his visit ended on Saturday. “It was all about my mom, my siblings, getting them here and getting them to see what I see. They loved it. They liked the experience. Seeing the field, seeing the weight room, seeing the treatment, seeing everything they wanted to see. I think it was a great experience for all." Another factor in Clemons' decision, who was also considering Auburn and Florida, was how he has been made to feel by the FSU football program while on his many unofficial visits. “Every time I come to Florida State; it doesn’t feel like a recruiting process here. It feels like I’m comfortable. I’m dressing comfortable. I got on a jacket, sweatpants and Crocs. Usually, I have a tendency to try to look presentable, where I just come here looking like I woke up,” Clemons joked. As a junior this past season, Clemons rand for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns on just 153 carries. And like a lot of running backs FSU has signed since Mike Norvell has been the head coach of the Seminoles, Clemons also can make plays in the passing game. He caught 12 passes for 247 yards during the 2024 season.

Amari Clemons on a recent unofficial visit to Florida State (Photo by Amari Clemons)

"Clemons is a kid that can run," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "When you have his type of speed and quickness there are going to be plenty of teams who offer you. Clemons is a difference maker with the ball in his hands." "His film is fun to watch," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He not only has speed but can also run with power. Clemons does have good change of direction, but his running style is more of being a one-cut guy and then getting up field. He doesn't dance around much. He good instincts as a ball carrier and a natural ability to find green grass."

Please click on the link below to view Clemons HUDL highlights. Amari Clemons - Hudl

Amari Clemons warming up for game this past season. (Photo by Amari Clemons)