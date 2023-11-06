Game time, channel announced for FSU's Nov. 18 game vs. North Alabama
After a rivalry matchup vs. Miami this weekend, Florida State closes out its home slate next weekend against FCS North Alabama on Senior Day.
The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' home finale will be played at 6:30 p.m. and broadcast on the CW Network.
FSU is 9-0 and ranks fourth in all of the current polls while North Alabama is 3-7 and 1-5 in conference play.
Here's the rest of the ACC slate announced Monday for Week 12 the weekend of Nov. 18:
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pitt, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced
Saturday, Nov. 18
Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m. ET on The CW Network
NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced
North Alabama at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
The following two games will be flexed as six-day determinations and be designated after the games on Nov. 11.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Miami, Noon ET on ABC OR ESPN
North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. on ABC OR ESPN
