After a rivalry matchup vs. Miami this weekend, Florida State closes out its home slate next weekend against FCS North Alabama on Senior Day.

The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' home finale will be played at 6:30 p.m. and broadcast on the CW Network.

FSU is 9-0 and ranks fourth in all of the current polls while North Alabama is 3-7 and 1-5 in conference play.

Here's the rest of the ACC slate announced Monday for Week 12 the weekend of Nov. 18:

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pitt, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m. ET on The CW Network

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced

North Alabama at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following two games will be flexed as six-day determinations and be designated after the games on Nov. 11.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Miami, Noon ET on ABC OR ESPN

North Carolina at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. on ABC OR ESPN

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify