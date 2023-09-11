The game time and channel for Florida State's Sept. 23 ACC clash at Clemson was announced Monday afternoon.

The Seminoles and Tigers will face off at noon on ABC at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. next Saturday.

This will be FSU's second straight week playing a noon game on ABC as that is also the schedule for this weekend's road game at Boston College.

The FSU-Clemson game was pegged entering the season as a matchup of the projected top two ACC teams. That could still eventually prove true, but while FSU is off to a 2-0 start and up to No. 3 in the polls this week, Clemson is out of the polls after losing 28-7 at Duke and struggling in the first half last week vs. Charleston Southern.

FSU leads the all-time series vs. Clemson 20-15, but has lost the seven games in the series and hasn't beaten the Tigers since 2014 in Tallahassee.

Here's the entire ACC schedule for Week 4:

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, 9/22 as previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 23

Florida State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC

Army at Syracuse, Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon ET on ESPN2

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN – as previously announced

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network

North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – featuring ACC Huddle

