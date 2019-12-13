It didn't take long for new head coach Mike Norvell to reel in his first commitment at Florida State -- and even more importantly his first quarterback for the 2020 class -- as Valdosta, Ga., standout Tate Rodemaker has committed to play for the Seminoles.

Rodemaker announced his decision Friday evening on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound standout received his offer from the new coaching staff this week and has jumped on board during the Seminoles' big recruiting weekend.

"Coach Norvell is all business and very genuine," Rodemaker told Warchant.com before the visit. "That's always been my feeling about him."

