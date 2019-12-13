Georgia QB Tate Rodemaker flips to Florida State during weekend visit
It didn't take long for new head coach Mike Norvell to reel in his first commitment at Florida State -- and even more importantly his first quarterback for the 2020 class -- as Valdosta, Ga., standout Tate Rodemaker has committed to play for the Seminoles.
Rodemaker announced his decision Friday evening on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound standout received his offer from the new coaching staff this week and has jumped on board during the Seminoles' big recruiting weekend.
"Coach Norvell is all business and very genuine," Rodemaker told Warchant.com before the visit. "That's always been my feeling about him."
I will be signing with FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY on December 18th #NolesUp 🍢 pic.twitter.com/xsrVPNgmwo— ǝʇɐʇ (@TateRodemaker) December 13, 2019
Norvell previously recruited Rodemaker when he was the head coach at Memphis, but the Georgia product instead chose USF because it was closer to home.
As a senior, Rodemaker threw for over 3,200 yards and 42 touchdowns for the Wildcats. Rodemaker was visited by FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham on Wednesday morning, and the FSU official visit was immediately set up.
When Warchant caught up with Rodemaker later that day, he gave some hints that FSU could be in a good position heading into the weekend.
"FSU has everything I want," he said. "Location, great fit with Coach Norvell, and it's a great program. I just need to see how I feel when I'm there."
Rodemaker becomes the first official commit for Norvell and the 14th overall commit in the 2020 class.
