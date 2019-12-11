2020 QB Tate Rodemaker excited to take official visit to FSU this weekend
Wednesday was filled with a whirlwind of emotions for Florida State football fans when it came to recruiting, especially at the all-important quarterback position.
First, Jacksonville QB Jeff Sims decommitted from the Seminoles. Then we learned that FSU's new coaching staff had extended offers to two different quarterbacks for the class of 2020.
The first of those new quarterbacks on the Seminoles' radar was Valdosta (Ga.) High three-star prospect Tate Rodemaker. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller has been committed to USF since the summer, but he now is planning to take an official visit to FSU this weekend.
CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **
If Florida State's coaching staff was hoping to make a big impression on Rodemaker, new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham did just that by making the trip to south Georgia on Wednesday morning.
Dillingham, who was hired away from Auburn but hadn't even officially been named to the FSU coaching staff yet -- that would be announced in the late-afternoon -- yet he couldn't wait to pay Rodemaker a visit.
"Coach Dillingham came by this morning and said I was his first stop," the Valdosta High star said. "He was excited about it. It made me feel really special and that they want me, so that meant a lot. And I know he's coached [Auburn quarterback] Bo Nix, and me and Bo played on the same 7-on-7 team. So I learned a lot from him."
Rodemaker's official visit to FSU will begin on Thursday and last until Sunday. He then will take a trip to Baylor for a visit before making his final decision.
While Rodemaker might be a new target for Florida State, he is not new to the Seminoles' coaching staff. When he received an offer from new FSU head coach Mike Norvell, it actually was the second time that's happened.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news