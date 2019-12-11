Wednesday was filled with a whirlwind of emotions for Florida State football fans when it came to recruiting, especially at the all-important quarterback position.

First, Jacksonville QB Jeff Sims decommitted from the Seminoles. Then we learned that FSU's new coaching staff had extended offers to two different quarterbacks for the class of 2020.

The first of those new quarterbacks on the Seminoles' radar was Valdosta (Ga.) High three-star prospect Tate Rodemaker. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller has been committed to USF since the summer, but he now is planning to take an official visit to FSU this weekend.

