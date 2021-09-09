Georgia Tech LB commit Willis sees major difference in FSU defense

Willis, who took his official visit to FSU during the summer, said he was impressed by Florida State's play on the field and blown away by the game-day atmosphere.

The four-star prospect visited Florida State this past weekend for the Notre Dame game, and the Seminoles once again made a big impression.

Even though he is still committed to Georgia Tech, the battle for Lee County (Ga.) linebacker Jaron Willis doesn't appear to be losing steam.

"It was lit, man," Willis said. "I won't say I was surprised by the energy. It was the first game at Doak Campbell [this season] and a big game against a good Notre Dame team. That place was loud 50 minutes before the game. Definitely, that's the loudest I've heard it. I mean I've been to games when Jameis Winston was there in 2013. Sunday's game was the loudest, man. It was really loud."

The play on the field was also a pleasant surprise, according to Willis.

The south Georgia standout said he really liked what he saw from the Seminoles' defense -- especially compared to what he saw a year ago.

"The difference, I can say, is they flied around consistently," Willis said. "They looked a lot more comfortable with the game plan. I could tell Coach [Mike] Norvell put in a lot of time with the guys. Put the playmakers in the right spot and have an opportunity to win that game. I see a huge difference on where they are going. It was incredible fight. The team I think you will see this Saturday is a really hungry team to get that sour taste out of their mouth."

Talking specifically about how he would be used in the Florida State defense, Willis said he paid close attention to the way the Seminoles lined Amari Gainer up in several spots.

"Amari Gainer plays the 'Stud' position, and that's where they love me," Willis said. "What I see is the guy that can do it all at this position. Play on the edge, play on the quarterback, who can fit gaps and play football and be a playmaker. Seeing it with my eyes, I think it's a great fit for me.

"Like the name of the linebacker position, you've got to be a stud to play that position."

Willis said he also liked what he saw from the entire linebacker segment, which is in its second year under assistant coach Chris Marve.

"The difference from a year ago with Coach Marve, they are quicker -- when they see something, they attack it and they bring a lot of aggression," Willis said. "It's a powerful linebacker corps. It made me very comfortable watching it because originally, I didn't think the 'Stud' linebacker did as much on the field. I could see myself fitting there very well.

"It is really about the scheme of each school. Like with Georgia Tech, I think I'm a better safety who roams into the box and covers. Then of course with FSU, I can cover that tight end and be a true outside linebacker. I don't really have a preference for one or the other on the position because in high school I already play one or the other. As of now, I play the 'Will' linebacker, which is really like the 'Stud' position."

As one might expect, several of Florida State's committed prospects were doing their part to make sure Willis saw the Seminoles in a positive light.

"Of course, my teammate (and FSU commit) Qaeshon Sapp was on me," Willis said. "He, along with Travis [FSU commit Travis Hunter) were telling me what it's about and just having a great time. They clown on me a little about being committed to Tech. But just such great down-to-earth guys that I love being around."

With that being said, Willis does plan on seeing both schools throughout the entire season. And he acknowledged it will be a difficult decision.

"Yeah, it's going to be real tough," Willis said. "Something about FSU that I can't back off, and the same goes for Georgia Tech. It's kind of hard for me to back off either. For me, now I want to see how each one can face adversity ... and where I have the better chance to play at and feel most comfortable with.

"I don't think winning will be a big factor. Having a good recruiting class is key. I don't care if they go 9-1 or 1-9. It's about the comfort level and what I see from the teams in how they handle the adversity."

Another perk of attending the FSU-Notre Dame game for Willis was reconnecting with former Lee County star Jammie Robinson, who now plays nickelback for the Seminoles after starting his college career at South Carolina.

"Oh man, he hasn't missed a beat as a player," Willis said. "He's more explosive than in high school. He's so much bigger now, man. I almost didn't recognize him. I was like, 'Is that Jammie? He still the same guy though. Very humble and a great guy."

This likely won't be Willis' only trip to Tallahassee this fall. He said he hopes to attend several FSU games, and he's keeping a close eye on the Miami game in particular.

"I'm certainly and definitely coming back for more games this year," Willis said. "Oh, the Miami game, I've got to come to that game. I've already got that one circled on my calendar. I will also be at at couple of Georgia Tech games and see how both teams react."

As far as his remaining official visits, Willis said he's expecting to take one to Florida, and he's undecided on the fifth official. Willis also stated that Ole Miss is another school he's considering and has solid interest in.