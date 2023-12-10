Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, finished up his official visit to Florida State on Sunday. And while Kennard is still going to weigh his options it was apparent in speaking with him after his visit that the Seminoles are clearly one of the leaders in the race to land the 6-foot-4 and 238-pound Atlanta (Ga.) Riverwood High product. "It was great," said Kennard when asked how the visit went. "I got to meet with a lot of the players and see a lot of the facilities. Florida State, it's a great place here." He also talked about why he took the official visit and what he wanted to walk away with after his trip. "Just more about the people," began Kennard. "I have been in college for some time now, so being around you can hear whatever you hear from coaches but being around the players you get to hear the inside scoop of things and stuff like that, so I really enjoyed that part.

Kennard also spent time with FSU coach Mike Norvell, defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. "He's a guy and I just like the freedom he allows his edge guys (defensive ends) to play with across the edge, how he has a plan for them and how technical he is with his coaching," Kennard said of Papuchis. And what was the message he received from FSU's head coach? "He basically told me that he is interested in me, obviously, or I wouldn't be here," said Kennard. "But at the end of the day, it's about Florida State, so he was just telling me that Florida State is the best place for me to be, to grow and develop my game as a player and he feels like he's the coach that can do that for me." He also holds Haggins in high regard and one was of the main reasons he decided visit FSU. "Odell Haggins played a big part in that," said Kennard on why he wanted to visit Florida State. "I heard so much about the guy, I know him, I know how well respected he is and just someone that could just develop my game and take me to the next level. JP as well."

The success FSU has had with defensive ends Jermaine Jackson and Jared Verse also isn't lost on Kennard. "That's obviously something that was enticing to me," said Kennard. "Who doesn't want to be a first-round draft pick? And for the history and lineage they have with that, who doesn't want to be a part of that." Kennard also got a chance to spend time with Verse and learn some things about the program from him. "He's a transfer, as ya'll know as well, so he was telling how transferring into this place was one of the best decisions he made and how Coach Norvell really helped him, and Odell really changed his game and things like that," Kennard said.