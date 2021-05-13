"I'm very excited," Parchment said on Thursday during his first interview with the local media. "I got a chance to meet with all the coaches, all the staff. Everybody's been welcoming me with open arms. So, that's all I can ask for being a new guy. They're making the transition very smooth, and I'm just excited to get to work."

The former University of Kansas receiver has only been on Florida State's campus for a few days, but he's already feeling right at home with the Seminoles.

Especially in his home state. At a program that truly cares about football.

Nothing against Lawrence, Kan., but Andrew Parchment is excited to be somewhere else in 2021.

The Fort Lauderdale native caught 89 passes the last two seasons for Kansas, for a combined 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019, Parchment recorded four 100-yard receiving games.

He figures to be a critical member of the Seminoles' receiving corps in 2021, especially considering the lack of experience and production returning at that position.

Preseason camp might not start for 2 1/2 more months, but Parchment has been putting in as much work as possible in the offseason, he said. He trained in South Florida and has already jumped into the offseason work in Tallahassee as well.

"My mindset going into this offseason was that I was going into my rookie mini-camp," Parchment said. "So, I was working out five times a week with my trainer down in South Florida. ... I was working out every day as if I was coming into the Jacksonville Jaguars organization. So, I feel like I'm ready to go."

He had better be. Because his very first game as a Seminole is going to be a big one.

After toiling in relative obscurity for the last two years in Lawrence, Parchment's next game will be on national television. On a Sunday night. Against Notre Dame.

"That's another thing that really made me choose Florida State as well," Parchment said. "Just the level of competition I'll be going against, playing against Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida. Those guys will have first-round defensive backs on their team, first-round defensive talent on their team.

"So, for me, I feel like that's going to be a time for me to showcase not only what I can do, but what this team is building towards and what we're trying to accomplish here."

The Florida State football team can't officially practice until August. But over the next two months, there will be plenty of player-run sessions, with the quarterbacks throwing to the wide receivers, and the offense and defense going 7-on-7 against each other.

As well as just going through drill work at specific positions.

Parchment will be taking part in all of that with the Seminoles for the first time.

And even though he's a sixth-year senior, and the most accomplished receiver on the roster, he said he's not trying to take a leadership role right away. At least not vocally.

"I'm not trying to step on anybody's toes," he said. "At the end of the day, these guys have put in the work since the spring. But at the same exact time, I don't feel like I'm here for no reason. You know what I mean? So, I feel like everything is going to happen organically. I know there are some younger guys that have a lot of talent on this team that we're going to need to help us as well.

"So, I'm just excited to put my hand in the pile and get to work."

