There was a time not long ago when Andrew Parchment thought this might be the most exciting week of his life. Preparing to hear his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft. Getting ready to embark upon a lifelong dream of playing professional football. Instead, on Wednesday morning, he was finishing up an online quiz for a class on Asian religions at the University of Kansas. It was the last assignment he had to turn in before earning his bachelor's degree and transferring to Florida State University this summer. "I'm officially done with school," Parchment said during a phone call from South Florida, where he is training for his final season of college football.



Andrew Parchment was one of the nation's top receivers in 2019, catching 65 passes at Kansas. This season, he'll be a sixth-year senior at Florida State. (Getty Images)

Parchment quickly explained that he won't be traveling back to Lawrence, Kan., for graduation next month: "I'm focused on getting my transcripts and everything sent over to Florida State so I can start as soon as possible." There's an urgency and determination in Parchment's voice. It's the heightened sense of purpose that comes at the intersection of confidence and risk. Make no mistake: Andrew Parchment is filled with self-belief. He has zero doubt he will be one of the best wide receivers in college football this fall. At the same time, he knows he took somewhat of a gamble by entering the transfer portal and not the NFL Draft. Not because he would have been a high draft pick this week. He knows his disappointing 2020 season would have cost him a chance of that -- even after catching 65 passes with seven touchdowns one year earlier. It's because he's already 23 years old and is entering his fourth college in six years since high school. It's why when he talked with advisers and agents last December, Parchment very nearly decided against committing to FSU head coach Mike Norvell. "In the final hours before I committed, I was actually leaning toward going into the draft," Parchment said. "Mostly because of the whole age thing." But as he did a few years earlier -- and he has done for most of his life -- Parchment decided to bet on himself. He chose to give himself one last chance to prove what he can accomplish on the college level. It's an approach that has served him well. *ALSO SEE: Closer look at FSU's wide receiver position after spring practice

After originally signing with Northern Illinois out of high school in 2016, the Fort Lauderdale native eventually gave up his scholarship to the four-year school and transferred to Iowa Central Community College in the bustling metropolis of Fort Dodge, Iowa. "I've always had a chip on my shoulder," Parchment said. "Whether that was coming out of high school and being kind of underrecruited, going to a MAC school in Northern Illinois. Then going to JUCO after that and pretty much betting on myself and going to middle-of-nowhere Iowa. "I just knew that if I stayed at NIU, then that was going to be my whole football career. And I knew there was more for me somewhere. I had to go find it. I had to get that confidence back that I left high school with." There was no guarantee it was going to work out in his favor. But after catching 23 passes in his one year of junior college, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout would attract the attention of Kansas, Iowa State, Hawaii and several other programs. He eventually signed with the Jayhawks. And his first year there could not have gone much better. He caught eight passes for 121 yards in his very first game and went on to be named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Parchment would then be selected for the preseason All-Big 12 first-team offense in 2020 and see his name added to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. But just when Parchment's career was really taking off, his encore in Lawrence could not have gone much worse. The Jayhawks' quarterback play was dreadful, as was the offensive line and the entire team for that matter. Kansas would finish the season with an 0-9 record, and Parchment recorded just 24 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Fortunately, since the NCAA ruled that 2020 would not count against players' eligibility due to the coronavirus, Parchment knew he had options. He could stay in Kansas for another season. He could leave for the NFL. Or he could transfer to another school. He chose option C. "My No. 1 goal is to remind everybody what caliber of player I am," Parchment said. "I want to show the whole entire world -- not just the Big 12 and not just the people that played against Kansas -- that I am an elite receiver and I am one of the best receivers in the country." *ALSO SEE: Four-star QB A.J. Duffy goes in-depth about FSU commitment And Florida State felt like the perfect place to make that statement. After spending the past several years in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas, Parchment was determined to play his final season back home in the Sunshine State. The final two schools under consideration were FSU and UCF, and the receiver decided on the Seminoles after speaking with a player intimately familiar with both schools: Former Golden Knights star and current FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton. "He just told me, 'Yo bro, we can do some special things here at Florida State,'" Parchment recalled. "So I just kind of ran with him. And I feel like we both have got something to prove." Parchment announced his commitment to FSU on Dec. 31, and he has spent the past four months working to take advantage of his final college opportunity. He trains four days a week with Nick Hicks at Per4orm, a strength and fitness facility in South Florida that attracts NFL players and other elite athletes. Former FSU star and current Minnesota Viking Dalvin Cook and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are among the regular clientele. It's also where former Seminole defensive end Brian Burns trained before he was selected in the first round two years ago.

