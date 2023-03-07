Florida State’s ugliest season in 20 years came to a quick end in the ACC Tournament.

Ja'von Franklin made a free-throw attempt with .2 seconds left, after he was fouled on a drive to the basket with Darin Green Jr. called for the over-the-back call, to give GT the 61-60 victory in the first game of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.

The Seminoles (9-23, 5-12 ACC) led 29-18 with 15:53 to go but the lead and the season slipped away.

FSU last fell short of the 10-win mark in a season in the 2000-01 campaign under Steve Robinson. This Seminoles team lost seven of their last eight games.

"You have no idea how I feel every day I get up, because I feel like the buck stops with me," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We've got to be prepared for injuries. We've got to be prepared for youngsters exercising their right to make decisions to move on with their careers, even though it might not be the wisest thing to do. You've got to respect that, and I think sometimes as coaches, we don't -- we think about what's best for them and what's best for us.

"But sometimes we don't have the right to dictate, and we only can inform and have conversations with kids to help them navigate through the challenges that they have. I think that's one thing I could do a better job of is having direct communication and helping guys have the right information."

Cam Corhen had 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as the freshman recorded his first career double-double. Corhen had eight rebounds in the loss to Florida in November.

Miles Kelly scored 21 points for the Yellow Jackets (15-17, 7-14), who used just six players.

FSU was ice cold down the stretch, not scoring a point for the final two minutes and four seconds. The Seminoles led 60-55 on Caleb Mills’ 3-pointer with 2:04 left, but GT quickly erased the deficit as Miles Kelly hit a 3-pointer and Kyle Sturdivant made a pull-up jumper with 56 seconds left.

In the final minutes, Chandler Jackson was blocked at the rim and Darin Green Jr.’s heat-check 3-pointer missed. That set up a final set for the Yellow Jackets, with Franklin driving to the bucket and picking up the foul.

Green Jr. had 12 points on 4 of 14 shooting.

FSU lost Matthew Cleveland to an ankle injury in the first half, although he returned to open the second half. Cleveland had five points in the second half. Baba Miller also suffered an ankle injury in the second half.

Cleveland had some of his best games in the middle of the season, recording double-doubles in eight straight games. He also had a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat Miami on the road.

"We're a really talented team, and we have our days where we're really good and we have our days where we're inconsistent," Cleveland said. "It's just been like an uphill battle. But we see the positives are when we're really locked in, we can play with anybody, so that's my takeaways from this year."



