An overtime win and a seventh straight triumph over the Florida Gators are in the books. This week in Ham-alytics, we take a three-game snapshot of undefeated Florida State's offensive and defensive performances. As a reminder, there are obvious constraints to consider. The sample size is small, and head coach Leonard Hamilton's rotations are still in flux. Nonetheless, the Seminoles are showing some interesting early signs. Let's get right to it.

DEFENSE

Our first few installments have focused heavily on offense, so let’s flex Synergy Sports’ other muscle and look at Florida State’s defensive heat map. A few provisos before you review it: Even with defensive maps, garnet still means good and gold still means not so good. The gray indicates NCAA average performance.

Florida State Defensive Heat Map through games of 12/12/20 (Synergy Sports)

The Upside Despite the monster performance last week from Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis – 25 points, 17 rebounds for Ham-alytics’ first featured opponent -- the Seminoles have been stout in the paint. The ‘Noles' defense is virtually a full 10 percent better than the NCAA average around the basket, and opponents are shooting a combined 2-for-13 in all other zones inside the three-point line. For those interested, Florida State is staying true to its core principles, running man-to-man just over 90 percent of the time. The Downside Opponents' perimeter shooting has bitten the ‘Noles in a few spots early this season. The corner three from the right corner (bottom left of map) is one weak spot, along with perimeter shots from the left wing and straight away. A spoiler alert: Florida State’s next opponent, Georgia Tech, has seen early success from the right corner (8-for-18).

OFFENSE

Florida State Offensive Heat Map through games of 12/12/20 (Synergy Sports)

The Upside The three-ball from the wings has been productive to start the season. The Seminoles are a combined 9-for-22 from the wings, and ahead of the national curve in all perimeter zones, save for the right corner. The left corner (bottom right) has been where the ‘Noles do their most damage, nearly 15 percent better than the rest of college basketball (Anthony Polite is 3-for-4 from this area to start the season). The Downside At-the-basket activity has been high, but efficiency has yet to follow. Among the team’s best at the basket is RaiQuan Gray, who is 10-for-16 to start the season. Balsa Koprivica is 13-for-24, precisely 0.1% above the NCAA average, while freshman Scottie Barnes checks in at an inefficient 11-for-23 from in close. After a slow start to the season, he turned in a 6-for-8 performance against the Gators on Saturday. You may have heard about a couple of those makes.

OPPONENT SCOUT: GEORGIA TECH

Florida State’s Tuesday night opponent, Georgia Tech (8:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network), is an even 2-2 on the season, with a home win over lowly Kentucky and a road victory over Nebraska. Here is the snapshot of the Yellow Jackets’ offensive and defensive efficiency through their four games.

OFFENSE

Georgia Tech Offensive Heat Map through games of 12/12/20 (Synergy Sports)

Note the right corner and right wing have produced nice returns for Tech through four games. Georgia Tech certainly isn’t afraid to chuck it up from straight-away either, despite six makes in 36 tries. The left wing and corner have yet to be fruitful either, as those zones have combined to produce 23.1 percent shooting. At the basket, the Yellow Jackets are slightly ahead of the curve in their 131 attempts. They also prove dangerous at mid-range depth, especially at the top of the key.

Spotlight: Moses Wright

Georgia Tech’s leading scorer and rebounder is forward Moses Wright. A 6-foot-9 senior, Wright is averaging a double-double (21.2 PPG, 10.0 RPG) entering Tuesday’s game. While those numbers could immediately evoke groans and visions of the aforementioned Jackson-Davis, Wright’s productivity comes from more than just shots around the rim.

Moses Wright Shot Chart through games of 12/12/20 (Synergy Sports)

Wright shoots the ball more like a modern wing, doing enough from mid-range and long distance to make a defense think twice on where to contest his shots. In 69 possessions in the Yellow Jackets’ half-court offense, the senior is producing at a 1.16 points per possession clip, good enough to be in the top 10 percent of Division I. According to Synergy, Wright is at his best when he attacks the basket via traditional cuts (1.50 PPP) and after setting screens in the pick-and-roll (1.33 PPP). These two offensive actions account for 40 percent of Wright’s usage though four games.

DEFENSE

Georgia Tech Defensive Heat Map through games of 12/12/20 (Synergy Sports)