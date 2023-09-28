Florida State needed an infusion of talent in the offseason. Leonard Hamilton and the coaching staff looked to the portal to shore up weaknesses — to find transfers with experience, who were good shooters and could play defense.

The Seminoles lost 10 of their last 12 games last February and March as depth was non-existent due to injuries. While they perhaps didn’t land the biggest names in the portal, Hamilton emphasized how well Jamir Watkins (VCU), Josh Nickelberry (LaSalle) and Primo Spears (Georgetown) fit FSU’s system very well.

“Those guys are battle tested,” Hamilton said. “They were significant contributors to the teams that they came from. And I think that helps the transition period. Their skill sets fit the way we want to play. Jamir is a good shooter, good ball handler, athletic, downhill driver and good passer. Josh Nickelberry is a great shooter, he’s savvy, makes good decisions. Offensively, he’s known for being a really good 3-point shooter. But he’s also athletic, can drive and finish. Primo brings that Toney Douglas mentality defensively, 94 feet. He really creates off the dribble. And he’s a good perimeter shooter.”

FSU struggled from the start last season and finished 9-23. Gone are leading scorer Matthew Cleveland (Miami), Caleb Mills (Memphis) and Naheem McLeod (Syracuse). FSU welcomes in a trio of transfers, freshman Taylor Bowen and a large group of returning players in Baba Miller, Darin Green Jr., Cameron Corhen, Jalen Warley, Chandler Jackson, Tom House and De’Ante Green.

Cam Fletcher and Jaylan Gainey are also on their way back from knee surgeries, Gainey’s from last summer and Fletcher’s injury was in December.

“Gainey has been extremely aggressive in his rehab where he’s doing running, jumping and cutting,” Hamilton said. “We’re just not putting him back in the system right now as more of a cautionary thing. We feel he’s making progress. We’re not as interested in Cam Fletcher and Gainey being ready in September. We want to make sure that we have them over the long haul.”

Hamilton offered some updates to a few FSU beat writers on Thursday afternoon, just a few days ahead of the team’s official start to preseason practice on Saturday. The Seminoles have been able to practice throughout the summer with limitations on how many hours of on-court time coaches can have with players.

“Our depth is back,” Hamilton said. “We now have enough depth where we can sustain the effort for long periods of time like we have in the past. Last year, obviously we were a little short on depth.”

Leonard Hamilton on Primo Spears' waiver request from NCAA