Has Florida State done enough to get back into mix with Bear McWhorter?

Florida State was not originally amongst the top schools that Cartersville (Ga.) Cass High School offensive guard Bear McWhorter was considering. The 6-foot-4 and 290-pound lineman trimmed his list of 28 offers to nine contenders back in October - a list that included Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Clemson and LSU. A visit from new offensive line coach Herb Hand at Cass on Jan. 9 changed things, as McWhorter knew he needed to give the Seminoles another look. McWhorter made the trip down to see Hand and check out Florida State during the junior day event on Saturday.

"Coach Hand was the driver behind that (my visit). Me and him have had a great relationship for a really long time so as soon as he got the job and came up to my school, I knew I had to go down and see him," McWhorter told the Osceola. "Me and him really see eye to eye on a lot. He's old school and loves toughness and effort and that is what I am all about. That is exactly what he likes about me, too," McWhorter added. McWhorter's trip to Tallahassee was the first time that he's been on campus since October 21, 2023, when the Seminoles beat Duke in a top-25 ranked showdown. McWhorter visited a few other times in 2023, including a junior day like the one on Saturday where he got offered.