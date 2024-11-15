Has Mike Norvell's two-quarterback game plan begun to wear thin?

While Norvell's plan will likely not change between now and FSU's final two games, the strategy may be starting to show diminishing returns for these young quarterbacks as they try and drag this offense across the finish line.

That saga has continued for four weeks and while there have been sparks in some instances, neither quarterback has been able to carry that momentum from game to game — or even to the next drive. The latest chapter saw a 52-3 stomping on the road against No. 10 Notre Dame in which both quarterbacks combined to go 10 for 26 for 88 yards passing. A bulk of the numbers fall on Glenn, who in particular was 5 for 18 for 51 yards and two interceptions.

While true freshman Luke Kromenhoek didn't end up playing against Clemson alongside Glenn, the intent was for the pair of freshman to share reps for the rest of the season in hopes that the experience gained would springboard them in preparation for next season.

Six weeks ago, the pressure to make a quarterback change was at its peak. Then-starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was struggling to produce results and find consistency in the passing game. A broken finger to the throwing hand of Uiagalelei forced the change that Mike Norvell may have not yet been willing to make and redshirt freshman Brock Glenn made his third career start in extremely difficult circumstances.





"There have been some really good moments for them as young quarterbacks but obviously tonight was not good for either of them. There are definitely things that they are going to have to learn from and continue to improve," Norvell said in his postgame press conference after the Notre Dame loss. "Ultimately, you get opportunities to go out there to work and perform and try to execute the task that you have at hand. We've had those guys that have provided sparks and provided positive drives and obviously they continue through the next drive. We were looking for that tonight."

Frankly, all that Florida State can hope to do offensively is find a spark. After a 16-play and near eight-minute drive on their first drive of the game, the Seminoles were only able to cross midfield twice for the remainder of the game. Neither trip resulted in points.

The Irish physically dominated Florida State's offense on Saturday, getting home on a season-high eight sacks. The Seminoles lost 106 yards on sacks and tackles for loss. It was as anemic of a passing offense as you will ever see and one that is consistently in the spotlight given Florida State is constantly playing from behind. Both quarterbacks got swarmed on Saturday against a good Notre Dame defense, but Glenn likely got the worst of it.

"There were some good individual plays but ultimately not the consistency that we need from either of them of what I believe that they will be capable of," Norvell said. "That's a really good defense that we were going against. Some of those challenges that those young quarterbacks have faced — they are real."

To be fair, there are other aspects to the talking point that are out of Florida State's control. Murphy's law has spared no expense on the Seminoles' account, especially in terms of injuries across the offensive line and running back room. Not only have explosive playmakers been lost for indefinite periods of time, but the offensive line has continued to shuffle starting lineups out of necessity (and honestly desperation).

Clemson was only a month ago but it has felt like ages since Glenn's positive performance in his season debut. There have been some hard lessons since and some clear regression in the offense as well as Glenn's performances. While Kromenhoek has had flashes, it's hard to definitively say that these reps have helped him because they have been majority negative experiences.

"At the end of the day, all I care about — when I'm evaluating them — I'm watching what they can control, how they are operating and executing that. There are going to be times that they do everything right and it won't be a positive play," Norvell said.

But it does beg the question of how much confidence these quarterbacks may have after weeks of generating very little positive offense via the passing game. How is that compounded with the knowledge that they may be pulled if they don't find a spark on their series?

Additionally, with the firing of both offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, what kind of indirect impact does that have on the quarterbacks? It's Norvell's offense, but with two fewer voices at the positions around the quarterback, will there be a new spark or a sinkhole forming? Perhaps against lighter competition to end the season, Florida State can see more positive experiences offensively for their quarterbacks.

"It's been a challenging year to say the least for all positions offensively," Norvell said. "It all has to work together. For these guys, they need to keep their focus on the things that they can do and the areas that they can grow. Confidence is developed through work and they are working extremely hard to prepare themselves for these games. They are working extremely hard to try and go out there and put us in the best position when they do get those moments. I know they are going to continue to grow through these experiences," Norvell said.

Florida State wraps up the season against Charleston Southern next Saturday and then Florida on Nov. 30.

