Highly coveted DE transfer Jared Verse commits to FSU Football
Florida State continued to bolster the program's roster this offseason with another transfer portal pickup Friday night, this time landing Albany defensive end Jared Verse.
A prototypical rush end at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, Verse had well over 30 FBS programs across the country interested in his services and was one of the more popular defensive players currently available.
FSU beat out the likes of Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma and plenty more Power 5 schools to earn a verbal commitment from the rising redshirt sophomore.
In an interview with Warchant last week, Verse said he plans to enroll in January for the spring semester. He already visited FSU in mid-December in what proved to be a key visit for the Seminoles to secure the pass-rusher's services.
During his trip, Verse raved about his meetings with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, former FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson and other members of the team.
“That’s a guy, that’s a guy. He’s not a typical football coach. He cares more about you than athletics and everything like that,” Verse said of Norvell at the time. “He’s an amazing guy.”
The Pennsylvania native was an all-conference performer as a redshirt freshman with four sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.
With Verse in the fold, FSU had added eight transfers already this offseason.
The 'Noles hold commitments from offensive linemen Bless Harris of Lamar University and Kayden Lyles of Wisconsin, wide receivers Mycah Pittman of Oregon, Deuce Spann of Illinois and Johnny Wilson of Arizona State, plus Louisville defensive back Greedy Vance and UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune.
