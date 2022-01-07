Highly coveted DE transfer Jared Verse commits to FSU Football

Florida State continued to bolster the program's roster this offseason with another transfer portal pickup Friday night, this time landing Albany defensive end Jared Verse. A prototypical rush end at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, Verse had well over 30 FBS programs across the country interested in his services and was one of the more popular defensive players currently available. FSU beat out the likes of Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma and plenty more Power 5 schools to earn a verbal commitment from the rising redshirt sophomore. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse verbally committed to FSU, becoming the eighth transfer portal pickup for the 'Noles. (Albany Athletics)

In an interview with Warchant last week, Verse said he plans to enroll in January for the spring semester. He already visited FSU in mid-December in what proved to be a key visit for the Seminoles to secure the pass-rusher's services. During his trip, Verse raved about his meetings with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, former FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson and other members of the team. “That’s a guy, that’s a guy. He’s not a typical football coach. He cares more about you than athletics and everything like that,” Verse said of Norvell at the time. “He’s an amazing guy.” The Pennsylvania native was an all-conference performer as a redshirt freshman with four sacks and 10 tackles for a loss. *ALSO SEE: Analysis of the Verse commitment and what it means for the 'Noles

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUTwn42iIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb05vbGVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Ob2xlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9GU1VDb2FjaEpQP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VDb2Fj aEpQPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTkI5TDZjcUVFTSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05COUw2Y3FFRU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFyZWQg VmVyc2UgKEBKYXJlZFZlcnNlMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYXJlZFZlcnNlMS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3OTYwNjM2NjA1ODYwMjQ5OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==