Home Sweet Home: FSU nabs another key commit in OL Daughtry Richardson

Not only is Richardson originally from Tallahassee, but he has developed a very strong relationship with FSU OL coach Alex Atkins.

In the end, though, the heart knows what it wants, and Richardson's heart was at Florida State. The talented lineman announced Sunday afternoon he has chosen the Seminoles over the Hurricanes and Wildcats.

There have been a few twists and turns in the recruitment of Miami Central standout offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson, with both Kentucky and Miami making heavy pushes to try to pull him away from Florida State.

Despite the big surges from Miami and Kentucky, FSU has long been the favorite. And Richardson raved about his official visit last month.

"The visit was great, really great," he said. "Being back in my hometown and my city was good. It felt good being back home. Meeting the coaching staff in person, making contact and talking to them was really good. I loved it all. Being around the players was really good.

"My comfort level was very good."

Richardson becomes the fifth offensive line commit for the Seminoles in the 2022 class, as he joins Antavious Woody, Qaeshon Sapp, Kanaya Charlton and Aliou Bah.

The 'Noles are also hoping to get more good news with Duncanville, Texas, four-star offensive lineman Jaylen Early, who looks like a lean to FSU at this point; he decides in August.

Richardson is originally from Tallahassee, where he played at Godby High before transferring to Miami Edison, and now Miami Central.

