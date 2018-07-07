As we close in on the start of preseason practice next month, it's time for another edition of Hot Topics, where Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark discuss issues related to FSU Football with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

In this installment, the guys discuss FSU's expected strengths and weaknesses entering this season, and what Willie Taggart's staff might be able to do to mask those shortcomings.