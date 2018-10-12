Willie Taggart’s first year as Florida State’s head coach hasn’t been anything to write home about. The Seminoles are off to a lackluster 3-3 start, with the offensive line taking the lion's share of the blame. The situation up front has gotten so rough that there have been six different starting combinations in six games.

No matter who has lined up, the results have generally been the same – FSU has been dominated in the trenches, and those shortcomings have severely impeded the offense’s ability to move the football.