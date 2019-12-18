After a flurry of activity during the final month of his recruiting process, Josh Griffis is right back where he spent most of this year -- committed to the Florida State Seminoles.

Griffis, a three-star defensive end from Bradenton's IMG Academy, flipped back to the 'Noles on Wednesday -- the first day of the early signing period -- after committing to Louisville earlier this month. That commitment came shortly after he backed out of his previous pledge to FSU.

With his signing today, however, the drama is over -- Griffis will wear garnet and gold.

