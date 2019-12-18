IMG DE Josh Griffis flips back to Florida State, signs with 'Noles
After a flurry of activity during the final month of his recruiting process, Josh Griffis is right back where he spent most of this year -- committed to the Florida State Seminoles.
Griffis, a three-star defensive end from Bradenton's IMG Academy, flipped back to the 'Noles on Wednesday -- the first day of the early signing period -- after committing to Louisville earlier this month. That commitment came shortly after he backed out of his previous pledge to FSU.
With his signing today, however, the drama is over -- Griffis will wear garnet and gold.
DEAL ENDS WEDNESDAY ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **
*SIGNING DAY CENTRAL: Keep track of every FSU signing and related news
Griffis originally committed to Florida State last spring and stuck with the Seminoles even during a disappointing 2019 season. He didn't back out until after former head coach Willie Taggart was fired in early November.
Then after committing to Louisville over Nebraska and others, Griffis took one final trip to Tallahassee this past weekend, and the Seminoles pulled back in front.
"I was shocked how much I liked it this weekend," Griffis said. "I underestimated how much I would like it."
Read more about Griffis' final visit to Florida State right here.