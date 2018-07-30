After committing and then decommitting from Alabama, Rivals100 defensive back Brendan Gant was careful to never again name a leader throughout the recruiting process -- at least not publicly.

In his mind, though, Gant had a strong feeling where he wanted to spend his college years.

On Sunday, he went public and announced his commitment to Florida State and head coach Willie Taggart..

"I trust him with everything," Gant said. "That relationship goes deep because there's nothing we don't talk about in life, football or how I could fit into FSU. Not to mention this is home for me. I knew FSU was the place every time I visited, and I got that same feeling."



While Gant's relationship with Taggart was at the heart of his commitment, he also had a long-standing bond with defensive line coach Odell Haggins as well. His connection with first-year defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett then sealed the deal.

"He's funny but really knows his stuff about the defensive back position," the four-star defensive back said. "He knows his stuff in talking football, but also life in general. He wants to use me all over the field at FSU. There isn't a specific position yet for me at safety, corner or the 'Star' 'backer position.

"I'm so excited to now be a part of the 'Nole family. I know what Coach Taggart is building now is special at FSU."