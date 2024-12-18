In a 'speed dating' transfer world, Herb Hand seeks to sort through options

Herb Hand isn’t the first coach to use this line. But it’s a good one.

“Sometimes it feels like the transfer portal is speed dating,” said Hand, Florida State’s new offensive line coach. “You don't have the opportunity or luxury, I guess, maybe of getting to know somebody that you do in high school recruiting, where you identify somebody when they're a freshman or a sophomore in high school and you build a relationship with them over years.

“In the portal era, you know that years have turned into minutes. Hours.”

Hand’s perspective is a familiar one. There are advantages to targeting a transfer offensive lineman, who is ahead from the standpoint of strength and often game experience. But there is also the speed of the courtship, with athlete and coach seeking to determine if the program is the right fit.

A veteran offensive line coach after stops like Tulsa, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Auburn, Texas and UCF, Hand now, well, has his hands full rebuilding FSU’s line. The Seminoles had one of the worst lines in Power 4, starting nine different units in 2024, and averaging just 89 rushing yards per game (129th among the 134 FBS schools).

FSU returns just a few linemen with starting experience in Jaylen Early (six starts, evenly split between right guard and right tackle) and T.J. Ferguson (who struggled in seven starts at left guard). Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy (five starts late in 2024) and Andre’ Otto (two starts) also were contributors.

Beyond Early, it’s tough to do more than pencil anyone in as a starter along the line in 2025. So FSU is pursuing a wide range of transfer options.

“When you look at guys that are coming out in the portal, the common theme that you hear is that when the guy goes in the transfer portal, they're looking for basically two things, which is opportunity and development,” Hand said. “And certainly the opportunity piece is a lot easier to evaluate because if you've got a need and you can go out, you can fill your need with a guy that you're watching. … You find out who he is as a person as best you can. You know you're trying to dot your i's or cross your t's on all that stuff.”

FSU certainly has opportunities, and Hand has a track record of developing linemen in his previous stops.