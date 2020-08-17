The Florida State football team has seen its first two substantial injuries since preseason camp started just over one week ago.

Grad transfer tight end Jordan Wilson will miss the season after sustaining an injury last week, head coach Mike Norvell said on Monday morning.

The former UCLA player will apply to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility, and Norvell said the Seminoles expect to have him back next season.

