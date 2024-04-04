Wide receiver Destyn Hill and tight end Jerrale Powers will miss the rest of spring practice, coach Mike Norvell announced on Thursday after practice.

Hill caught six passes for 87 yards in 2023, his first season at FSU following a delayed transfer as a member of the 2021 signing class.

Powers made his FSU debut against Southern Miss but he has not caught a college pass.

Norvell previously announced that defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, offensive lineman Robert Scott and defensive back Jamari Howard would be sidelined for the spring.

Norvell discusses Thursday's practice before closing his interview with an update on Hill and Powers in the video below: