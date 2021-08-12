Insider Report: DL building depth; Helton 'the ultimate teammate'
After three split sessions to start the preseason, Florida State meshed the entire roster into one unit Wednesday for the first time this fall.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell said it was “good to see everybody together” during a practice that featured more 11-on-11 situations.
One of the big takeaways from the fourth practice was the continued success of the Seminoles’ defense, particularly near the line of scrimmage. Norvell was very complimentary of several individual defensive lineman and the unit as a whole.
Tough in the trenches: 'Noles looking to bolster defensive line depth
Heading into 2020, the defensive line was thought to be the top strength of the FSU football team on either side of the ball. But an underperforming unit spilled over to all three levels of the defense and complicated things versus the run and the pass.
Several ACC quarterbacks had career days against FSU, and the ’Noles also allowed over 200 yards on the ground four different times last season.
Now with a chance to turn things around in that area in 2021, Norvell is pleased with what he’s seeing from several potential starters and reserves up front. On Wednesday, he not only named offseason acquisitions Keir Thomas and Marcus Cushnie, but also was quick to praise a few returning players, too.
“Quashon Fuller, he’s really had an outstanding four days,” Norvell said of the redshirt freshman. “Really getting to see him kind of growing in to what he’s being asked to do. I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”
A former four-star recruit, Fuller is poised to secure a spot in the rotation this fall. Earlier this offseason, he said his goal was to push for a starting job on the FSU defense.
Redshirt freshmen Josh Griffis and Malcolm Ray also won some of their individual battles during pass-rushing drills with the offensive line.
“I think the defensive front, there’s a lot of competition. Guys are pushing,” Norvell said. “But we have to continue to get better.”
Another returnee showing promise is Jarrett Jackson, the 6-foot-6, 308-pound redshirt sophomore who originally transferred in from Louisville. Jackson was on the roster last season but his transfer wasn't cleared by the NCAA until the final weeks.
“He’s coming along. Jarrett is one of those guys that it’s just the consistency and the work," Norvell said. "He’s a big body. He got cleared maybe, I think, the last game, last two games of the season. He’s somebody that needs to help us.
"His ability? No doubt. He’s got to show that consistency day-in and day-out, trust his fundamentals. If he does that, we’ve got us one in Jarrett Jackson.”
In what has been a theme this preseason, FSU's offense had a tough time completing passes in 11-on-11 drills Wednesday because of the pressure created up front.
“Whenever they are getting to the quarterback fast, it creates more opportunities for us in the back end,” redshirt sophomore defensive back Jammie Robinson said. “They are getting the ball out fast on third downs. They're pass-rushing real fast and us clamping up on the back end gets us wins on third down.”
Norvell: Helton 'the ultimate teammate'
Fourth-year wideout Keyshawn Helton already knows what it takes to execute a successful preseason camp and improve his career trajectory in the process. In 2018, he emerged from a young reserve to play in 11 games and start one during his true freshman season.
The next year, Helton was one of the offensive stars of fall camp and hauled in 17 passes and three touchdowns before going down with a mid-season knee injury. During the 2020 offseason, Helton had to overcome a strenuous rehab process, and he still returned to play in all nine games.
Now a redshirt junior, Helton isn’t a youngster pushing for playing time, or fighting to be 100-percent healthy. Instead, he’s been able to not only focus on himself, but other teammates’ progress around him.
“Keyshawn, he is the ultimate teammate. He is a talented young man, but to see the unselfishness that shows up, regardless of what he’s being asked to do,” Norvell said. “He wants to inspire people. He wants to help uplift.”
Florida State’s second-year head coach sounds excited about several facets of Helton’s game – including his blocking.
“He had a huge play today that was just an effort play,” Norvell recalled. “Ball out on the perimeter, I think Pokey caught it underneath. All of a sudden you see Keyshawn flashing in front of him to get a touchdown-springing block.”
Preseason is a time for healthy habits to develop on the field for every player, and Helton has led the way with how he carries himself during practice.
“Those are the things that, when your effort is what defines you out on the field, and can make the difference, that’s huge for a football team,” Norvell said. “Keyshawn embodies that.”
With only two wideouts returning with significant experience in a garnet-and-gold uniform – Helton and redshirt junior Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson – the Seminoles will need both of them to stay healthy and be more dependable than ever this fall.
Heading into camp, FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans said he knows Wilson and Helton can contribute, but he still wants them to take the next step as players.
“I know it was hard for Keyshawn last year because he had the knee injury … I’ve been meeting with those guys and just telling them the expectations,” Dugans said. “I do feel like those guys can help us this year.”
Practice moves to Jacksonville
Shortly after Wednesday's practice, the Seminoles' players, coaches and support staff boarded buses for Jacksonville, where they will practice Thursday and Friday at the University of North Florida.
Warchant will be on hand for complete coverage of each of FSU's practices at UNF.
