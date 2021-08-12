Insider Report: DL building depth; Helton 'the ultimate teammate'

One of the big takeaways from the fourth practice was the continued success of the Seminoles’ defense, particularly near the line of scrimmage. Norvell was very complimentary of several individual defensive lineman and the unit as a whole.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said it was “good to see everybody together” during a practice that featured more 11-on-11 situations.

After three split sessions to start the preseason, Florida State meshed the entire roster into one unit Wednesday for the first time this fall.

Heading into 2020, the defensive line was thought to be the top strength of the FSU football team on either side of the ball. But an underperforming unit spilled over to all three levels of the defense and complicated things versus the run and the pass.

Several ACC quarterbacks had career days against FSU, and the ’Noles also allowed over 200 yards on the ground four different times last season.

Now with a chance to turn things around in that area in 2021, Norvell is pleased with what he’s seeing from several potential starters and reserves up front. On Wednesday, he not only named offseason acquisitions Keir Thomas and Marcus Cushnie, but also was quick to praise a few returning players, too.

“Quashon Fuller, he’s really had an outstanding four days,” Norvell said of the redshirt freshman. “Really getting to see him kind of growing in to what he’s being asked to do. I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

A former four-star recruit, Fuller is poised to secure a spot in the rotation this fall. Earlier this offseason, he said his goal was to push for a starting job on the FSU defense.

Redshirt freshmen Josh Griffis and Malcolm Ray also won some of their individual battles during pass-rushing drills with the offensive line.

“I think the defensive front, there’s a lot of competition. Guys are pushing,” Norvell said. “But we have to continue to get better.”

Another returnee showing promise is Jarrett Jackson, the 6-foot-6, 308-pound redshirt sophomore who originally transferred in from Louisville. Jackson was on the roster last season but his transfer wasn't cleared by the NCAA until the final weeks.

“He’s coming along. Jarrett is one of those guys that it’s just the consistency and the work," Norvell said. "He’s a big body. He got cleared maybe, I think, the last game, last two games of the season. He’s somebody that needs to help us.

"His ability? No doubt. He’s got to show that consistency day-in and day-out, trust his fundamentals. If he does that, we’ve got us one in Jarrett Jackson.”

In what has been a theme this preseason, FSU's offense had a tough time completing passes in 11-on-11 drills Wednesday because of the pressure created up front.

“Whenever they are getting to the quarterback fast, it creates more opportunities for us in the back end,” redshirt sophomore defensive back Jammie Robinson said. “They are getting the ball out fast on third downs. They're pass-rushing real fast and us clamping up on the back end gets us wins on third down.”

