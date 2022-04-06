Insider Report: Notes on RB Trey Benson, the OL, a DB's return and more

"I wish they wouldn't do that, so we could just keep going," Benson said with a smile. "Get to top-end speed."

FSU's coaches blew the whistle to move on to the next play, which they often do during situational segments in practice.

Just as he reached the second level of the defense, an FSU safety quickly approached, and it appeared as if Benson was going to have to make a decision -- either plant his foot in the ground and try to make the defender miss, or lower his shoulder and use the power in his 6-foot-1, 215-pound body to break the tackle.

Trey Benson broke through the line of scrimmage for several impressive runs during Tuesday's Florida State football practice, but one in particular looked like it might give a greater glimpse into what he could bring to the Seminoles in 2022 and beyond.

Benson, who transferred in from Oregon this past January, has shown many flashes of that speed and power throughout his first spring camp in Tallahassee. And he said he is just now getting completely confident in his surgically repaired right knee, which was injured late in the 2020 season.

Benson no longer wears a knee brace in practice, and he said this past Saturday's scrimmage was the first time he felt the way he did before the injury.

"That's when I felt like I was myself again," Benson said. "Making cuts on my right leg with no problem -- I mean, I couldn't do that five months ago."

The Mississippi product explained that his confidence level is "out the roof" right now. And after nearly a month of practice, he said he is getting a better sense of how all the pieces in the running back group complement each other.

Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili and D.J. Williams all played last season, C.J. Campbell has emerged as a talented walk-on who can contribute, and freshman Rodney Hill has made a strong impression as an early enrollee.

"I'm the bigger back. I bring speed and power," Benson said. "Tre's shifty -- he's real shifty. Him and L.T. And they hold me accountable all the time. C.J. and D.J., they're both like bowling balls. But they're both like really good. And Rodney, Rodney's gonna be real good. He's just scratching the surface. ... He don't know how strong he is."

FSU fans will get their first extended look at Benson and the 2022 offensive backfield during this Saturday's spring game inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It also will be special for Benson's family in Mississippi, many of whom will be making the seven-hour drive.

That's something that wasn't really feasible when he was at Oregon.

"This is gonna be my first spring game, so I'm really excited," Benson said. "And my family's gonna be there too. It's gonna be their first time seeing me play in a long time."