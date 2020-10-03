Jordan is the GOAT

Well, OK, not really. We're not going to get ahead of ourselves, and we all understand it was an FCS defense, but Jordan Travis played the quarterback position as competently as anyone has played it for Florida State in years.

Freshman QB Tate Rodemaker got the start, but an awful pick-six followed by a missed field goal and two punts meant his time as the FSU starter was over. At least for the foreseeable future.

That will likely be Travis, who was exceptional in his first extended playing time. The redshirt sophomore was 13 of 18 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and a score. But more importantly, his dual-threat presence opened up alleys for the FSU running backs, who feasted on a tired Jacksonville State defense.

Also, Travis picked up a critical third down in the first half and a fourth down in the second half by simply bulling over defenders for that extra yard. That was good to see. Because, as you all know, QBs getting that first down on a scramble or a designed run haven't been seen around here in a good long while.

It all has to be qualified, of course. Because Jacksonville State is Jacksonville State.

It's obvious, though, that Travis should be taking the majority of the snaps moving forward. And even if he doesn't turn out to be this good, he's certainly the best option of the three QBs we've seen so far.