Instant Analysis: What FSU football gets in new OL commit Bryson Estes

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
@AslanHodges

The Florida State football team picked up a commitment Tuesday morning from Georgia offensive lineman Bryson Estes.

Estes is FSU's second offensive line commitment for the Class of 2021 and the 12th commitment overall. The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell have been on a tear as of late, landing seven commitments in the last month.

Here is a breakdown of Estes as a player and instant reaction from our Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston.

{{ article.author_name }}